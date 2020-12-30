SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man who detectives say did volunteer work for local school districts and ran a private basketball coaching clinic has been arrested on 12 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department announced on Tuesday.

David Phillips Gallegos, 59, was taken into custody on Tuesday and is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail on $2.5 million. All charges involve victims under the age of 14 and four of the charges involve the alleged use of force, violence, or duress, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office says Gallegos worked as a volunteer and independent contractor for the girls’ basketball program at Folsom High School until 2018. He also ran a private basketball clinic, in addition to doing other volunteer work for the San Juan Unified School District.

However, the Folsom Cordova Unified School District denies that Gallegos was ever a volunteer for that and any other class or program. The district says volunteers need to go through an approval process that has not been completed by Gallegos.

Further, Folsom Cordova officials say Gallegos would not have been allowed to use any of their sports facilities for his personal training clinic.

Detectives say the current charges Gallegos is facing are not associated with his volunteer activities.

Gallegos is being held at Sacramento County Jail on $2,500,000 bail.

Investigators encourage anyone with information on Gallegos to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department’s Child Abuse Bureau at (916) 874-5191.