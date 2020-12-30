SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One of the more positive parts of 2020 is the vaccine rollout in record time, giving people hope to rally around in a dark year. But when does that hope go too far?

These days Tye Muhammed looks for a daily dose of happiness and finds it with walks to visit the wildlife at McKinley Park.

“We’re all anxious to get back out and have a sense of normalcy,” Muhammed said.

She’s a health care worker and is waiting for her turn to get the vaccine, serving as a shot of optimism for many.

“I do feel like it’s giving people more hope,” said Savannah Ruybal. She’s ready for the day when the playground with her niece isn’t the only destination for the day.

Though as the vaccine rolls out, could people get a little too comfortable? People like Shyma Cupp say they’ve already seen it happening.

“People are just getting bored at home and thinking, ‘well the vaccine is out there – we can do a little bit,'” Cupp said.

Dr. Dean Blumberg with UC Davis Health said he felt elated when he got the vaccine.

“I thought we need to make vacation plans and we can go start seeing people,” Dr. Blumberg said. Days later he realized he was jumping the gun and this promising moment may provide a false sense of security, at a time when COVID cases are still soaring.

“We can’t do that now – we have very high rates of transmission,” Dr. Blumberg said.

He advises that people continue to stay the course – wearing their masks and social-distancing until enough people have been vaccinated. It’s estimated, right now, when 60-75% of the population is immune to the virus; herd immunity will exist.

Psychologists like Dr. Diane Powell say it’s good to see the light at the end of the tunnel in a year this dark but doesn’t want people to take things too far.

“Hope can be an illusion,” Dr. Powell said. “It can say false things to you.”

The hope from health experts is for people to continue being cautiously optimistic and reminding them the end is near, but not here yet.

In a live-streamed conversation, Gov. Gavin Newsom asked Dr. Anthony Fauci when it’s likely Californians may be able to return to normal life. Dr. Fauci said while there are some delays in vaccination efforts at the moment; if we’re able to catch up it may likely be fall of 2021.

