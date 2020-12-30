WATCH:Gov. Newsom gives update on California’s response to COVID-19 before chat with Dr. Fauci
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Rocklin News

ROCKLIN (CBS13) — A pair have been arrested on suspicion of stealing diesel fuel from a trucking company’s vehicles in Rocklin on the morning after Christmas.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, around 3:40 a.m., a deputy was out patrolling along Cincinnati Avenue when he noticed something suspicious – a U-Haul van stopped right in the middle of the road next to the cab of a tractor-trailer.

As the deputy went up to contact whoever was inside the van, the deputy immediately noticed a strong smell of diesel fuel coming from the vehicle.

Further, one of the people inside the van – 41-year-old Gilroy resident James Gamino – was also apparently soaked in diesel. Further investigation revealed clothing and several hoses also soaked in fuel. A transfer pump was also discovered, deputies say.

A 250-gallon fuel tank that was two-thirds of the way full, as well as another transfer pump, was then discovered in the back of the truck.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Deputies believe Gamino and 22-year-old Rocklin resident MacKenzie Covington, had worked together to steal fuel from the tractor-trailer the van was parked next to. The company the tractor-trailer belonged to later told deputies that four of their vehicles had about 150-200 gallons total stolen from them.

Gamino and Covington have been arrested and are facing burglary and conspiracy charges.

