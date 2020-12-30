SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Popular Sacramento restaurants have been sitting empty for weeks.

“It’s so sad coming out here because it’s so dead. It’s usually so lively,” Sacramento native Jessica Manzo said.

Desperate to reopen, Sacramento restaurants like The Rind have kept a close eye on the region’s stay-at-home order which went put into effect on Dec. 10 and is set to expire midnight on New Year’s Eve.

“I’ve been waiting for that,” Rind employee Brittney Ruiz said.

The Sacramento region’s ICU bed capacity is currently above 15% which is the threshold that triggers stay-at-home orders. CBS13 asked Sacramento County Public Health Officials what it will take to reopen the whole region.

They explained that it’s ultimately up to the state. If they determine ICU capacity will stay above 15% after lifting the orders, they could allow them to expire.

“After so much chaos in the world this year I just need a new restart something fun start the next year,” Manzo said.

Manzo’s excited to celebrate 2021 but people in the Greater Sacramento region may have to keep the champagne corked. Even if the orders are lifted, a 10 p.m. curfew will still be in effect until every region in California is back open.

If the orders expire, Sacramento County tells us they’ll likely be back in the purple tier, which means outdoor dining is back on the table for local restaurants.

“We have been here waiting for ya’ll to come back, so come on back,” Ruiz, who’s excited to welcome customers back, said.

CBS13 reached out directly to the California Department of Public Health to hear what the likelihood is of the orders expiring. They have not gotten back to us.

