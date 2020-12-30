STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton firefighters came to the rescue after a girl’s brand new hoverboard rolled into a lake the day after Christmas.

The fire department says 11-year-old Izabella slipped off her board while riding around the lake behind Station 6 in Victory Park last Saturday.

Unable to retrieve the hoverboard herself, Izabella, who’s normally very shy, approached the fire station and asked for help. On their first attempt, the firefighters were unable to locate the board in the murky water, but that didn’t stop them from going back in drysuits, the department said.

Eventually, Company 6 found the board and brought it back to the station where they took it apart and placed the electrical parts in rice. Despite their efforts, the fire department said the crew was not able to repair the board. So they did the next best thing.

Riding on one of their trucks, the firefighters helped Santa deliver a new board to Izabella.

