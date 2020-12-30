MANTECA (CBS13) – A murder suspect is in custody after a Ripon man was shot and killed on Christmas Eve, the Manteca Police Department announced on Wednesday.
Terry Mills, 35, was arrested Monday afternoon at a residence along El Capitan Avenue in Manteca, authorities said. Mills, a convicted felon, is accused of fatally shooting 47-year-old Robert Thompson on N. Walnut Avenue in Manteca shortly after 1 a.m. on Dec. 24, 2020.
Thompson suffered a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at a nearby trauma center, police said.
Throughout the day of the shooting, investigators were able to identify Mills as the suspected shooter. As Mills was arrested, additional evidence believed to be related to Thompson’s murder was located, police said.
Mills was booked without bail into the San Joaquin County Jail where he faces charges of murder and being a felon with a gun.
