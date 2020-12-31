SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13/AP) – A magnitude 3.6 earthquake jolted the Bay Area awake on the last day of 2020.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck around 5:40 a.m. Thursday roughly 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of San Francisco in the Pacific Ocean at a depth of about 9 miles (14 kilometers).

The agency’s website shows thousands of reports of people saying they felt the earthquake. According to the USGS shake map, the quake was felt as far east as Vallejo.

Many people on social media to say it woke them up or was a fitting end for 2020.

#earthquake San Francisco — because 2020 can’t leave without one more jolt! — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) December 31, 2020

Hop on to Twitter like usual #earthquake pic.twitter.com/LUOhhe00EL — Jason Cortez (@jasoncortez501) December 31, 2020

More from CBS Sacramento:

No damage has been reported at this point.

Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.