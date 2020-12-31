SACRAMENTO (CBS) — The California Department of Public Health reported 27,237 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, which is a 1.2% increase from Wednesday. There were also 428 more deaths reported, which is a 1.7% increase from Wednesday.
There were 232,406 new tests reported.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 2,245,379, while the total number of deaths is 25,386.
As of Thursday, the 14-day rate of positive tests in California is 11.9%, which is a 0.1% increase from 14 days ago. There have been 32,855,482 COVID tests administered so far.
There are 21,449 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Thursday, an increase of 16 or 0.1% since Wednesday.
There are 1,237 ICU beds available, which is a 33-bed decrease from Wednesday.
