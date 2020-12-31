Police Confiscate Bumper For Accused Cop ImpersonatorA driver is accused of outfitting their vehicle with working police lights, just to get around traffic in Patterson.

35 minutes ago

Squaw Valley Skiers And Boarders Treated With Fresh Year-End SnowRenee Santos was at Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows where skiers and snowboarders enjoyed new snow.

1 hour ago

New Year's Eve Unusually Quiet In MidtownNew Year's Eve 2020 will be a quiet affair in Sacramento as people pick up their special meals rather than dine-out during this pandemic.

2 hours ago

Fire Burns In Back Patio Of Sal's Tacos In West SacramentoThick black smoke came from a taco shop in West Sacramento on Thursday. The fire burned in the back patio of Sal's Tacos. It wasn't open at the time. It's unclear how the fire started.

2 hours ago

Hit-And-Run Crash At Arden Arcade-Area Gas Station Leaves Woman InjuredDetectives are asking for help in identifying the man suspected in a hit-and-run at an Arden Arcade gas station. Officers say the woman suffered life-threatening injuries and had to be rushed to the hospital.

2 hours ago