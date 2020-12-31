  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The CHP is ramping up activity to keep drunk drivers off the road.

The maximum enforcement period is now in effect and runs until 11:59 p.m. Sunday. At least three people died in car crashes during the same period last year because of drunk driving.

So far in this enforcement period, officers have arrested nearly 500 people.

As always. they say the safest place to be is at home.

