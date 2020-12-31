'Never Been Through Anything Like This': Firefighters Bring Christmas Cheer To North Highlands Family After FireChristmas came a few days late for one North Highlands girl whose family lost everything in a fire.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 17: Philip Rivers, AJ Dillon Could Help You Win It AllOn the off chance that your fantasy football championship is in Week 17, here's one last round of possible waiver wire pickups.

Fox, Kings Drop Nuggets Again In 125-115 Win TuesdayFirst-round pick Tyrese Haliburton scored eight of his 13 points in the fourth quarter as the Sacramento Kings pulled away to beat Denver 125-115 on Tuesday, spoiling a record-setting night for Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic.

Kings Split Back-To-Back With Suns In Sunday Loss 116-110The Sacramento Kings on Sunday dropped the second game of a weekend back-to-back against the Phoenix Suns, losing 116-100 and moving to 2-1 on the season.