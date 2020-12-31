  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a south Sacramento home early Thursday morning.

The fire happened on Endres Court, off Florin Road and Freeport Boulevard.

Sacramento Fire says the flames broke out in the kitchen.Two people were taken to the hospital during the incident; both had minor injuries, firefighters say.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from doing major damage to the kitchen and the rest of the home.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

