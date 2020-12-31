Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a south Sacramento home early Thursday morning.
The fire happened on Endres Court, off Florin Road and Freeport Boulevard.
Sacramento Fire says the flames broke out in the kitchen.Two people were taken to the hospital during the incident; both had minor injuries, firefighters say.
Firefighters were able to keep the flames from doing major damage to the kitchen and the rest of the home.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- Sacramento Region Stay-At-Home Order Could Expire New Year’s Eve
- Small Town Hotspot: Galt Has Highest COVID-19 Rate Per Capita In Sacramento County
- Dog Taken To ‘Third-Party Handler’ After Vacaville Officer Seen Punching K9 Partner During Training
The cause of the fire is now under investigation.