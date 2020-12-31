GRANITE BAY (CBS13) — A litter of abandoned puppies has been discovered inside a vacant Granite Bay home, authorities say.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on Monday, deputies responded to a home along the 6600 block of Crown Point Vista to investigate a report of suspicious circumstances.

Exactly what prompted that report is unclear, but deputies soon discovered a home with 18 abandoned puppies inside.

Deputies say a considerable amount of urine and feces was scattered throughout the home.

It’s unclear how long the puppies were inside the home, but deputies say there was a water bowl in one room and 15 of the dogs were found inside a closet with several blankets and food.

The puppies are now in the care of Placer County Animal Services. They are under a stray hold for the moment, but deputies say they could become available for adoption come the new year.

Anyone with information on who may have abandoned the puppies is urged to call investigators at (530) 889-7830.