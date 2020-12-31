SQUAW VALLEY (CBS13) – Fresh snow is bringing excitement to Squaw Valley this New Year’s Eve.

“We are going to miss the fireworks though, normally there are fireworks,” said Korbyn Walls.

Although this year there won’t fireworks, the excitement of spending New Year’s Eve in Squaw Valley is still special.

“Start the day out with a lot of powder — it’s great there aren’t too many people out, so you just kind of make your own tracks do your own thing. It snowed overnight so the conditions were really good,” said Conor Boone.

Squaw Valley woke up to fresh snow on the mountains making for fun rides on the trails. Workers have been making sure people are following guidelines wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

“It’s been really buttoned-up; people take it seriously; we are pretty regular Squaw people and this year feels different, and if you are not wearing a mask they call you out, said Sarah Thayer.

More from CBS Sacramento:

The James brothers are thankful to be spending time together this New Year’s Eve.

“It’s been fun got the party hat, the beads, and everything, so we are just enjoying it. Trying to spend as much time out here because it’s one of the only things open right now,” said Collin James.

“Safe 2021 and hopefully some more snow,” said Adam James

Although the moment the excitement may be focused on the fresh snow and getting outdoors, for others it’s about starting new journeys for the better.

“I was laid off for six months; I was working in San Francisco, got let laid off and I have a job now so 2021, I’ll be working again,” Walls said.