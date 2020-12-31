  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMCollege Football
    3:00 PMThe Price Is Right
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento News, weather

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s looking like 2021 will get off to a wet start for Northern California, weather forecasters say.

After starting New Year’s Eve with some lingering showers in some parts, National Weather Service forecasters say dry weather is expected into New Year’s Day for the region.

However, things are expected to change starting Friday night.

A quick-hitting system is expected to bring light amounts of precipitation into NorCal through Saturday morning.

Forecasters say a more active pattern is expected to start on Sunday and last into next week. The snow level with this system is expected to start around the 6000-6500’ mark, but then come down to the 4500-5500’ level by Tuesday morning.

The first snowpack survey of the season was completed on Wednesday and found that the statewide snow-water content was only 52% of average to date.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Still, officials were optimistic that two-thirds of the wettest months for the region – January and February – are yet to come.

Comments

Leave a Reply