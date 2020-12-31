SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s looking like 2021 will get off to a wet start for Northern California, weather forecasters say.

After starting New Year’s Eve with some lingering showers in some parts, National Weather Service forecasters say dry weather is expected into New Year’s Day for the region.

A few impressive mountain snowfall amounts from last nights storm. #cawx pic.twitter.com/ybkAbp30wE — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 31, 2020

However, things are expected to change starting Friday night.

A quick-hitting system is expected to bring light amounts of precipitation into NorCal through Saturday morning.

Forecasters say a more active pattern is expected to start on Sunday and last into next week. The snow level with this system is expected to start around the 6000-6500’ mark, but then come down to the 4500-5500’ level by Tuesday morning.

Multiple weather systems are forecast to impact interior #NorCal tomorrow night into next week. A weak system is expected tomorrow night before two stronger winter storms could bring significant mountain snow early next week. Keep an eye out for forecast updates! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/1ueoZq1dfU — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 31, 2020

The first snowpack survey of the season was completed on Wednesday and found that the statewide snow-water content was only 52% of average to date.

Still, officials were optimistic that two-thirds of the wettest months for the region – January and February – are yet to come.