By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Citrus Heights News, Fire

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Firefighters are mopping up after a garage fire at a home in Citrus Heights.

The fire broke out at the home on Catamaran Drive. Sacramento Metro firefighters first at the scene reported flames in the garage. The fire spread to a boat and a couple of vehicles parked in the driveway and the attic.

Firefighters say no one was injured.

 

