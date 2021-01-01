Comments
CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Firefighters are mopping up after a garage fire at a home in Citrus Heights.
The fire broke out at the home on Catamaran Drive. Sacramento Metro firefighters first at the scene reported flames in the garage. The fire spread to a boat and a couple of vehicles parked in the driveway and the attic.
Firefighters say no one was injured.
