WILTON (CBS13) – Residents are feeling outraged in Wilton at the thought of a convicted child molester becoming their neighbor. They say the holiday kept them from putting up more of a fight.

Dariel Shazier served 17-years for drugging and molesting children in Santa Clara County in the late 80s and early 90s.

“You know, we all have to believe in second chances; however, none of us really want this in our neighborhood, do we?” said neighborhood spokeswoman Cindy Griswold.

They say the holidays kept them from challenging his move.

A judge could decide Monday if Shazier can move to the town.

A year ago, a Del Paso Heights neighborhood protested a possible move of Shazier to their area.

Wilton is a rural Sacramento County community located just east of Elk Grove.

