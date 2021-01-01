WILTON (CBS13) — Neighbors are speaking out against a sexual predator on the move in Sacramento County.

CBS13 first told you about Dariel Shazier in 2019, when he was preparing to move to Del Paso Heights after serving prison time for multiple sex crimes.

Now, he’s looking to rent a home in rural Wilton. But the moms, dads, and grandparents of La Clair Road said they will fight to protect their own.

“This may be a dead-end road and we may be out in the country but there’s 12 kids that live out on this little road,” said Stephanie Rochester, a La Clair Road neighbor.

Rochester said she found a flyer from police stuck to her mailbox about Dariel Shazier. It had information about his conviction for sex crimes involving children in Santa Clara County.

“We need to let the community know what’s happening,” said Cindy Griswold, another La Claire Road neighbor.

The warning from county officials came just about a week ago in the middle of the holidays. Neighbors said they only had until December 30th to email their comments in before a hearing on his move next Monday.

More from CBS Sacramento:

“They don’t want to give us the opportunity to fight back. They’re hoping they can slide it under the rug,” Rochester said.

Shazier served time in prison and a state mental hospital before moving to Del Paso heights last year. Police said he’s not on parole but is monitored by an outpatient provider.

“There is nothing out here to further his rehabilitation. There really isn’t so I don’t know how sustainable it is,” Rochester said.

In 2017, Shazier’s proposed placement in Placer County was shot down after the community spoke out about their concern for children. And now neighbors in Wilton are fighting for the same result.

“We all have to believe in second chances, however, none of us really want that in our neighborhood,” Griswold said.