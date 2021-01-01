  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:child pornography, Lodi News

LODI (CBS13) – A Lodi man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

Seventy-six-year-old Daniel Niehaus of Lodi was arrested by Lodi Police Department detectives on charges of possession of child pornography. Detectives regularly follow up on tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and make arrests based on those tips.

Police urge parents to monitor their children’s Internet usage and report any suspicious encounters to the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727 or contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at http://www.missingkids.com.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Comments

Leave a Reply