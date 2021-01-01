Two Dead, 3 Injured In 2 New Year's Day Shooting In SacramentoTwo homicides, a total of five people shot just hours into the new year. The violence hit two separate Sacramento neighborhoods, one near 42nd and Broadway.

Stay Home Without Pay Or Expose Co-Workers? COVID Sick-Leave Protections End January 1Starting Friday, millions of Americans may be forced to choose between staying home without pay after being exposed to COVID or risk exposing their coworkers.

Dozens of Cars in Stockton Neighborhood Hit With Vandalism, Theft On New Year's DayBroken windows and shattered glass could be seen on the ground Friday in one Stockton community.

Wilton Residents Fighting To Keep Convicted Child Molester Dariel Shazier Out Of Their NeighborhoodResidents are feeling outraged in Wilton after a convicted child molester may become their newest neighbor. They say the holiday kept them from putting up more of a fight.