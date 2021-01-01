  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Two people have been shot in North Highlands. 

The incident happened around 5:13 p.m. in the 5500 block of Generals Place, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. Two people, both adults, were shot but their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

They have been transported to the hospital.

Authorities are urging people to avoid the area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

