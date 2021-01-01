Evening Forecast - 1/1/20Darla Givens delivers the forecast on this New Year's Day.

1 hour ago

Distanced Dancing In DavisFrom dancing to distance learning, a dance studio in Davis had to think outside the box or possibly hang up the dancing shoes.

1 hour ago

31 Cars Vandalized In StocktonIt was a rude awakening New Year's morning for neighbors in a Stockton community after they found dozens of cars broken into or vandalized.

2 hours ago

Two People Dead, 3 Injured In 2 Separate New Year's Day AttacksFamily members of one of the victims say he leaves behind a two-year-old daughter. They say the 15-year-old girl shot is also family and is expected to survive. The shooting is just one of two separate violent incidents hours into the new year.

2 hours ago

First Baby Of The New Year In Sacramento Area Born At 12:29 AMThe first baby born in the Sacramento region in 2021 arrived just minutes after midnight.

2 hours ago