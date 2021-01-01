SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two homicides, a total of five people shot just hours into the new year.

The violence hit two separate Sacramento neighborhoods, one near 42nd and Broadway.

“To die tragic like this is unbelievable on his birthday at that,” a family member of one of the victims said.

A day that’s supposed to be celebrated is now overshadowed with tragic reminders of what happened to a man on what would’ve been his 29th birthday. His body was found on 42nd Street near Broadway on New Year’s Day. He now leaves behind several loved ones.

“His dad, me, his mom, his brothers, sisters it’s a big family and he is the baby of the family,” the relative said.

A relative who didn’t want to show her face identifies the man killed as 29-year old Richie Falcon, a father of a 2-year-old girl.

“His daughter was his world,” she said.

She says he was also a medical technician. She isn’t sure what led up to the shooting but says a 15-year-old girl who is also family was shot too.

“She got shot in the leg and had surgery and she is fine,” she added.

In a separate incident just less than 3 miles away on 17th Avenue, 3 people were shot. One of them was a man who died from his injuries. Two other women were hit and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Right now, police don’t have any suspect information related to that incident and don’t believe the two shootings are connected.

As Rita Torres helps console Richie’s family, she prays for healing.

“Right now that guy is going to have to live with this he is going to live with it they will catch him, I pray that they catch him,” she said.

Police say regarding the shooting on 42nd the suspect may have been known to the victims.