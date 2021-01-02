Comments
DAVIS (CBS13) – Two people were arrested Saturday north of Davis under suspicion of a DUI while driving the same car, the California Highway Patrol Woodland division said.
According to the CHP, a man was in the driver’s seat when his female passenger grabbed the steering wheel during an argument, causing them to lose control and crash into a tree. The vehicle also overturned.
This happened Saturday morning along northbound Highway 113, north of County Road in between Davis and Woodland in Yolo County.
The man and woman were both found to be under the influence of alcohol and taken into custody.
