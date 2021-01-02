Man Shot To Death Just Outside ModestoTeodoro Gutierrez, 52, was shot just after returning from his work shift, authorities say.

18 hours ago

Wilton Residents Speak Out Against Violent Sex Offender Moving To CommunityNeighbors are speaking out against a sexual predator on the move in Sacramento County.

18 hours ago

Vacaville LNU Complex Fire Victims Ready To RebuildThe LNU complex fire destroyed parts of Northern California but in its aftermath, one family is looking to rebuild in the new year.

19 hours ago

Fire Damages Citrus Heights HomeA fire broke out Friday night at a home on Catamaran Drive in Citrus Heights. The fire spread from the garage to a boat and vehicle in the driveway and the attic of the home before being brought under control by firefighters.

19 hours ago

Vandals Hit Sen. Nancy Pelosi's SF HomeSomeone spray-painted the garage door of the home overnight and left what appears to be a pig's head and a trail of red paint on the driveway. The message references the held-up $2,000 stimulus checks and includes an anarchy symbol.

19 hours ago