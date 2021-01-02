SACRAMENTO (AP/CBS13) — A pig’s head and fake blood were left outside of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Kentuck home was covered in graffiti over the holiday weekend as Congress failed to approve $2,000 stimulus checks for Americans.

Spray paint on McConnell’s door on Saturday read, “WERES MY MONEY.” “MITCH KILLS THE POOR” was scrawled over a window. A profanity directed at the Republican senator was painted under the mailbox.

Pelosi’s home in San Francisco was also covered in graffiti, police said. The vandalism was reported around 2 a.m. Friday, a police statement said, and a special investigations unit is trying to determine who did it.

On Dec. 28, Pelosi said in a tweet that the House and President Trump were in agreement about the American people deserving $2,000 checks instead of $600.

The House and the President are in agreement: we must deliver $2,000 checks to American families struggling this Holiday Season. The House just passed the #CASHAct — it’s time for the Senate to do the same. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 28, 2020

McConnell released a statement on Saturday condemning the vandalism at his home in Louisville.

“I’ve spent my career fighting for the First Amendment and defending peaceful protest,” he stated. “I appreciate every Kentuckian who has engaged in the democratic process whether they agree with me or not. This is different. Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society.”

McConnell said he and his wife are not intimidated by the vandalism. “We just hope our neighbors in Louisville aren’t too inconvenienced by this radical tantrum.”

Louisville police are investigating the incident at McConnell’s home, which occurred around 5 a.m. Saturday. There currently are no suspects, police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in an email.

On New Year’s Day, Senate Republicans refused to allow debate over a bill to increase the amount of COVID-19 relief. The increase, supported by President Donald Trump, passed the Democratic-led House but was blocked by McConnell.

The government has begun sending out the smaller payments to millions of Americans. The $600 payment is going to individuals with incomes up to $75,000. Congress approved the payment in late December.

