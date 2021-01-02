SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A suspected gunman in a deadly New Year’s Day shooting that occurred in Oak Park is in custody, the Sacramento Police Department said on Saturday.
A father of two, Richie Falcon, was killed Friday morning near 42nd and Broadway on his 29th birthday. Family told CBS13 a 15-year-old relative was also injured in the shooting and is expected to recover.
Police on Saturday arrested Juan Roman, 31, and booked him on a homicide charge.
Following Falcon’s killing, investigators said the shooter may have been known to the family.
No further information was released.
Falcon was one of three people killed in New Year’s Day shootings in Sacramento. Two others were killed in a shooting that happened less than 3 miles away on 17th Avenue.
