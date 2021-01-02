SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It was a violent start to the year as three people were killed in shootings on New Year’s Day in Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department confirmed on Saturday that a second victim, a woman, in a 17th Avenue shooting early Friday morning died at the hospital. A man died at the scene of the shooting and another woman was hospitalized in critical condition but is expected to survive, police said.

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn spoke out on Twitter about the violent day.

“Our division hampers solutions needed to protect life, preserve futures and support dreams,” he wrote. “Violent ‘protests’ take needed resources from our neighborhoods. Partnerships, collaboration and truth are needed.”

A father of two, Richie Falcon, was also killed Friday morning in a shooting near 42nd and Broadway on his 29th birthday. Family told CBS13 a 15-year-old relative was also injured in the shooting and is expected to recover.

Both shootings happened less than 3 miles apart, but police said they do not appear to be related. Police on Saturday arrested Juan Roman, 31, and booked him on a homicide charge.

Following Falcon’s killing, investigators said the shooter may have been known to the family.

No further information was released.

In North Highlands, two other people were shot and were expected to recover, according to the Sacramento County SHeriff’s Department. This shooting happened along Generals Place and both victims were adults.