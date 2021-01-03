Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a 7-Eleven was robbed at gunpoint in Sacramento on Sunday.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, an armed suspect only described as an African American got away with cash from the 7-Eleven at Fruitridge Road and Florin Pekins Road.
Investigators said this happened at around 6:45 p.m.
There were no reports of injuries or shots fired.
Anyone who may have been a witness to the armed robbery is urged to contact the Sacramento Police Department.
