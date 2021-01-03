'Disgusting Actually': People Dump Unwanted Holiday Dogs At ShelterIt's a common story about how it was the cutest puppy for Christmas – until it didn't become house-trained, it started chewing everything in sight or it wasn't going to stay quite as small as originally thought.

Father Drowns, Children Swept Out To Sea On Sonoma County CoastA father drowned and his two young children are missing after they were swept into the turbulent waters of the Pacific Ocean Sunday afternoon off Blind Beach in Sonoma County.

6-Car Crash Results In Minor Injuries On Highway 99 In ModestoA six-vehicle crash on Highway 99 in Modesto resulted in minor injuries on Sunday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

'Tragic And Sad To Hear': NYE Crash Involving Murder Charges Occurs Outside Nevada County Man's HomeEven through closed windows and the sound of video games, Chris Wells heard a loud noise outside his house on New Year's Eve – a sound that he later learned came from a tragic crash.