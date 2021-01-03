Comments
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – One person died after crashing into a semi-truck in the Delta on Saturday, the River Delta Fire District said on Sunday.
The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 61-year-old Danny Walker.
Walker crashed into a semi-truck and trailer and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
The crash happened at around 2:30 p.m. along Highway 12, west of Jackson Slough Road. The area is south of Isleton and east of Rio Vista.
