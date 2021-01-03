Finding Some Good In 2020In 2020, we learned the right way to wear a face mask, the importance of tracking ICU capacity and just how devastating a lightning strike could be – but the year wasn't all bad, right?

18 hours ago

Arrests Made In String Of Car Burglaries In RosemontFour people were arrested in connection to dozens of vehicle burglaries that occurred in Sacramento County in November, authorities said on Saturday.

18 hours ago

Arrest Made In Deadly Grass Valley CrashAn 80-year-old man who crossed into oncoming traffic New Year's Eve and struck a vehicle head-on, killing the driver, has been arrested on a murder charge, the California Highway Patrol said on Friday.

18 hours ago

Man Shot In Old SacramentoNo suspect information was available.

18 hours ago

Sacramento Stay-At-Home Order To Stay In PlaceThe holidays may be over, but the effects of them may be felt for weeks to come. COVID-19 cases continue to surge and ICU beds dwindle in the greater Sacramento region.

18 hours ago