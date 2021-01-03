  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:25 PMNFL Football
    4:30 PMSports Xtra
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Delta, Isleton, Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – One person died after crashing into a semi-truck in the Delta on Saturday, the River Delta Fire District said on Sunday.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 61-year-old Danny Walker.

Walker crashed into a semi-truck and trailer and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

See more photos from the scene below.

The crash happened at around 2:30 p.m. along Highway 12, west of Jackson Slough Road. The area is south of Isleton and east of Rio Vista.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Comments

Leave a Reply