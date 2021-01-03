By CBS13 Staff
DAVIS (CBS13) – At least one person has died in a hit-and-run in Davis on Sunday night, authorities said.

The Davis Police Department tweeted at 9:04 p.m. that officers were on the scene of a fatal crash along Olive Drive, but said the crash happened at around 6 p.m.

Police said the victim, an adult man, was walking in the area when he was struck by a vehicle.

The crash forced authorities to close the roadway to through traffic for several hours and alternate routes are advised.

Police have not released any information on a suspect vehicle other than that it may have been a pickup truck.

