GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – An 80-year-old man who crossed into oncoming traffic New Year’s Eve and struck a vehicle head-on, killing the driver, has been arrested on a murder charge, the California Highway Patrol said on Friday.
Raymond Poquette, of Grass Valley, was driving a 35-foot motorhome when he collided with a Nissan Altima driven by a 56-year-old woman also from Grass Valley. The CHP said the motorhome also struck a vehicle traveling behind the woman, resulting in minor injuries for the driver.
The crash happened at around 11:10 p.m. along Highway 49, just north of Cerrito Road.
The CHP said it worked with numerous agencies in the investigation throughout New Year’s Eve and Day, resulting in the establishment of probable cause to arrest Poquette for murder.
In June 2017, Poquette was involved in a similar head-on crash in Grass Valley. He crossed his RV into oncoming traffic on the same highway and collided head-on with another RV belonging to a couple who planned to spend their retirement traveling the country. The crash resulted in several broken bones and cuts.
More from CBS Sacramento:
I looked at the paycheck of $4103 , I be certain that my friend woz like actually taking home money in their spare time at their laptop. .JHG there friend had bean doing this 4 weeks less than and bought a great Bugatti Veyron……Visit Here