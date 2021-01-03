Protesters Gather Outside Vacaville PD Over Video Of Officer Punching K9A small group of protesters converged in front of the Vacaville Police Department Sunday with signs reading "Stop Animal Abuse," after cell phone video went viral showing an officer punching his K-9 partner while pinning it to the ground.

'Tragic And Sad To Hear': NYE Crash Involving Murder Charges Occurs Outside Nevada County Man's HomeEven through closed windows and the sound of video games, Chris Wells heard a loud noise outside his house on New Year's Eve – a sound that he later learned came from a tragic crash.

At Least 1 Dead In Rollover Crash In Yolo CountyCaltrans confirmed at least one person has died in a rollover crash in rural Yolo County on Sunday.

Trump Heard On Tape Urging Georgia Officials To 'Find' Enough Votes To Overturn Presidential ResultsOn an hour-long phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Saturday, President Trump pressured him and other officials to "find" enough votes in the state's presidential election to make him the winner, according to audio of the call obtained by CBS News.