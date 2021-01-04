SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Prosecutors have filed charges against a Sacramento man suspected of fraudulently taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from California unemployment.
The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office says, back in early December, a man named Walter Lee Dawson was arrested after a probation compliance check uncovered a Glock-style pistol with no serial number, $58,000 in cash and drugs.
But, prosecutors say that’s not all that was found. A total of nine EDD debit cards issued to different names, and some 20 EDD documents to various people, were also discovered.
Investigators allege that Dawson bilked about $219,000 from the EDD cards.
Dawson is now facing nine new felony counts of EDD fraud. He is set to be arraigned on the charges on Monday.
If convicted, with him already having a prior strike for burglary, the DA’s office says Dawson is facing a maximum sentence of 19 years and 4 months in state prison.