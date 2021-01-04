Sacramento Man Accused Of Bilking $219K From California EDD Debit CardsProsecutors have filed charges against a Sacramento man suspected of fraudulently taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from California unemployment.

Suspect Arrested In Davis Hit-And-Run That Left Man DeadOfficers have arrested a suspect in the hit-and-run that left a man dead in Davis on Sunday night.

Storm Bringing Significant Amounts Of Rain To Sacramento Region, Snow To SierraA winter-weather storm is moving across the Sacramento region that will bring high winds and a significant amout of snow to the high country. A wind advisory is in place today until eight 8 p.m.

'Disgusting, Actually': People Dump Unwanted Holiday Dogs At ShelterIt's a common story about how it was the cutest puppy for Christmas – until it didn't become house-trained, it started chewing everything in sight or it wasn't going to stay quite as small as originally thought.