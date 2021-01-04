Comments
CERES (CBS13) — A Ceres road is closed due to a crash where a car ran into a gas line.
The crash happened Monday morning along Hatch Road.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
Due to the crash, Hatch Road between Herndon Road and Richland Avenue is closed.
People are being urged to avoid the area for the time being.