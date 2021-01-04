Suspect Arrested In Davis Hit-And-Run That Left Man DeadOfficers have arrested a suspect in the hit-and-run that left a man dead in Davis on Sunday night.

Storm Bringing Significant Amounts Of Rain To Sacramento Region, Snow To SierraA winter-weather storm is moving across the Sacramento region that will bring high winds and a significant amout of snow to the high country. A wind advisory is in place today until eight 8 p.m.

'Disgusting, Actually': People Dump Unwanted Holiday Dogs At ShelterIt's a common story about how it was the cutest puppy for Christmas – until it didn't become house-trained, it started chewing everything in sight or it wasn't going to stay quite as small as originally thought.

Officer Kicked Several Times By Suspect During Stockton Arrest, Police SayA Stockton police officer was kicked several times by a suspect during an arrest in Stockton early Monday morning, police say.