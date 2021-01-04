DAVIS (CBS13) — Davis Police say the man under arrest in a felony hit-and-run case that left a 66-year-old man dead, is the victim’s own friend.

Ernest Seyfert, 66, was killed when he was hit by a truck on Olive Drive in Davis Sunday evening around 6 p.m. Police arrested 46-year-old Scott Ekoniak in Sacramento Monday morning.

Police say the two were friends and were together inside Seyfert’s apartment at Cesar Chavez Plaza Sunday before the deadly crash. Davis police investigators were at Seyfert’s apartment Monday night filling evidence bags for a case that is only just beginning.

Aaron Wedra lives upstairs from Seyfert’s apartment. He’s in disbelief over the sudden loss.

“Ernest was clearly a very kind person,” Wedra said. “We would always greet each other, and we’d make a joke and end up laughing,”

Neighbor Patrick Odland is also in mourning.

“It’s totally a shock, I’m in shock a lot of people are in shock around here,” Odland said. “I don’t cry regularly, but I could cry about something like this.”

Now with an arrest made for the hit and run, the question remains what led up to this deadly crash.

“Really that’s my question is, was this an accident,” Wedra said.

So far, Ekoniak is only facing a felony charge of hit and run. He is being held in the Yolo County Jail.

More from CBS Sacramento: