DAVIS (CBS13) — Officers have arrested a suspect in the hit-and-run that left a man dead in Davis on Sunday night.

Davis police said the incident happened around 6 p.m. along Olive Drive in front of Bros. Liquor.

A man was reportedly walking in the area when a driver struck him. The driver took off before officers arrived.

No description of the suspect was ever released. However, on Monday, Davis police announced that the suspect was arrested in the Sacramento area.

The suspect has been identified as 46-year-old Scott Bryan Ekoniak of Davis. He was booked on felony hit-and-run charges at the Yolo County Jail.

Olive Drive was closed through the night due to the investigation.

The Yolo County Coroner identified the victim Monday evening as 66-year-old Ernest Seyfert from Davis.