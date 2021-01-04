FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Authorities say a man has been arrested after a series of pellet gun and pepper spray attacks in Fairfield.

Fairfield police say, back in November and December, officers started investigating a series of incidents where people had their car windows shot out. The weapon used turned out to be a pellet gun, but many people thought a real firearm was being shot at them.

Further, some people also reported being assaulted with pepper spray.

Most of the incidents happened in and around the Wood Creek neighborhood of Fairfield west of Interstate 80, police say.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect in at least six of the incidents as 34-year-old Fairfield resident Gregory Charles King. While King was arrested and booked into jail twice, police say he has bailed out both times.

Police are now asking residents to be diligent and have sent out a notification due to the possibility that more similar incidents could occur.

Anyone else who may have also been involved in a similar attack is urged to call police at (707) 428-7300.