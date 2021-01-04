GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — A Grass Valley family is demanding answers after learning the man suspected of crashing into their 56-year-old mother on New Year’s Eve was involved in a similar crash three years ago.

Raymond Poquette, 80, is now under arrest and facing a murder charge.

The victim, Jana Price, was a mother of four and a Camp Fire survivor. Her son-in-law says she was coming home from her job at Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital the night she was killed.

California Highway Patrol says Poquette crashed his motorhome head-on into Price’s Nissan Altima near Cerrito Road and Highway 49 on New Year’s Eve. One other driver was also hurt in the crash.

According to investigators, Poquette was involved in a similar head-on crash in Grass Valley in 2017 with another RV, leaving the couple inside with broken bones. Officials say he faced reckless driving charges and a court-ordered mental health evaluation but was allowed to keep driving.

Price’s family says they’re still in shock and are also angry.

“We’re hoping that between the CHP and all the other investigators and the district attorneys that they will really look at this guy and figure out why he was out there again and make it so justice is served for Jana,” Raymond Farmer, Price’s son-in-law, said.

