Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton police officer was kicked several times by a suspect during an arrest in Stockton early Monday morning, police say.
The arrest happened around 2:30 a.m. near Commerce and Oak streets. Stockton police say officers responded to investigate a reported disturbance in the area.
Officers were able to find the suspect and handcuff him, but he reportedly refused to get into a police car.
While trying to get the man into the car, police say that’s when an officer was kicked multiple times by the suspect.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- ‘Disgusting Actually’: People Dump Unwanted Holiday Dogs At Shelter
- Approx. 100 People Attend NYE Party At Granite Bay Mansion Despite Restrictions, Authorities Say
- NYE Crash Involving Murder Charges Occurs Outside Nevada County Man’s Home
The man, 31-year-old Marquis Drake, was eventually booked into jail and is now facing charges of resisting arrest, battery on an officer, and domestic violence.