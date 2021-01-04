  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton police officer was kicked several times by a suspect during an arrest in Stockton early Monday morning, police say.

The arrest happened around 2:30 a.m. near Commerce and Oak streets. Stockton police say officers responded to investigate a reported disturbance in the area.

Officers were able to find the suspect and handcuff him, but he reportedly refused to get into a police car.

While trying to get the man into the car, police say that’s when an officer was kicked multiple times by the suspect.

The man, 31-year-old Marquis Drake, was eventually booked into jail and is now facing charges of resisting arrest, battery on an officer, and domestic violence.

