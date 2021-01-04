SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A winter-weather storm is moving across the Sacramento region that will also bring high winds and a significant amount of snow to the high country. A wind advisory is in place today until eight 8 p.m.

In the Sierra, we are expecting eight to 18 inches of snow at some of the highest elevations and then the snow level will drop down to about 5,000 feet or lower Monday. The snow is expected to have an impact on mountain travel. A winter storm warning will remain in place until Tuesday morning.

In the valley, we’re expecting between a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain Monday that will continue into this evening. Expect wind gusts of up to 40 miles an hour.

Hazardous whiteout driving conditions are being seen over #Sierra mountain passes. Mountain travel is highly discouraged. If you must travel, please use caution and check the latest road conditions at https://t.co/6jnhwJNN7a #CAwx pic.twitter.com/GG7LNOHwIG — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 4, 2021

We also are going to see a little bit of unsettled weather later this week. On Tuesday, some of that rain will stop but we will have some morning fog likely as a result of the moisture out there.

Wednesday, we have another chance of rain for the valley and then we see again Friday another chance of rain. We’ll have cloud cover for the most part as well. Temperatures will be in the 50s for the daytime highs and then the overnight lows will drop into 40s and 30s.

The winter storm warning lasts until tomorrow morning. And then we do have more snow chances later this week. If you’re planning on traveling over the mountain passes, keep in mind that you may have to bring chains.