DONNER SUMMIT (CBS13) — Whiteout conditions made their way through the Sierra Monday night.

Drivers faced treacherous roads and chain controls. The winter storm warning is in effect until Tuesday morning. First responders warn that closures are possible.

The weather sent many drivers to the sidelines to put chains on their tires. Chain controls were in effect on Interstate 80 over Donner Summit. Some said conditions at Donner Summit were the worst.

“Up there it’s snowing, there’s ice everywhere. It’s dangerous up there,” said Alberto Garcia.

Strong wind gusts made conditions even more treacherous. Forecasters recorded 46 mph winds at Donner Pass Road.

READ: Two Tornadoes Touch Down In Tehama County

“It’s pretty scary. Everybody’s off on the side of the road with the semis trying to stay clear of any danger,” said Carrie Paulson, who was headed west to Sonoma County.

A freezing mixture known as graupel fell consistently, icing over roads from Donner Summit down to Blue Canyon.

“It’s a lot of traffic. People going too fast. They’re going too fast and they shouldn’t,” said Nicole Horton, a driver.

Forecasters urge people not to travel because bad conditions will continue into Tuesday morning.