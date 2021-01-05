STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Stanislaus County has reported its first death of a child from coronavirus, officials confirmed Tuesday.

Stanislaus County Health spokesperson Kamlesh Kaur said the child had underlying health conditions. The child’s age and gender were not released for privacy reasons.

Stanislaus County has reported more than 36,000 coronavirus cases and 630 deaths since the start of the pandemic. According to the county’s dashboard, 2,900 people under the age of 14 have contracted the virus and only six patients under the age of 24 have died.

As of Dec. 29, data from the state reveals six children under the age of 17, including one child under the age of 5, have died from the virus in California.

Statewide, more than 2,452,334 coronavirus cases and 27,003 deaths have been confirmed. More than 268,000 of those cases have been children under the age of 17.

The county is part of the San Joaquin Valley region, which has been overwhelmed with coronavirus cases. As of Tuesday, the region’s ICU capacity remains at 0%, according to data from the California Department of Public Health.

