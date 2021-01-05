  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Dariel Shazier, Del Paso Heights, Wilton News

WILTON (CBS13) — A judge has denied a convicted sexual predator from moving to rural Sacramento County.

Neighbors in rural Wilton have been outspoken in their opposition to Dariel Shazier’s attempt to rent a home in their area. Officials had sent out a public alert about the possible move, noting that neighbors had till the end of December to voice their concerns.

Shazier had moved to Del Paso Heights in 2019 after serving prison time for multiple sex crimes. Neighbors raised similar concerns, but that move went forward.

On Tuesday, a judge denied the motion to move without prejudice.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Police have said Shazier was not on parole but is being monitored by an outpatient provider. Neighbors have said that 12 children live along the Wilton road Shazier was planning to move.

Comments

Leave a Reply