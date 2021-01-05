Curry Scores 30 Points After Career Night, Warriors Beat KingsStephen Curry followed up his career-high 62 points a night earlier with another 30 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead the suddenly clicking Golden State Warriors past the Sacramento Kings 137-106 on Monday.

'Trade Him': Father Of Kings' Fox Chimes In After Bagley's Father Deletes Trade RequestA day after the father of Kings big man Marvin Bagley III tweeted and deleted a request to the team to trade his son, the father of Sacramento's star point guard De'Aaron Fox has also called for Bagley's trade.

Derek Carr Rallies Raiders to 32-31 Win Over Broncos In Season FinaleA late Derek Carr rally lifted the Las Vegas Raiders over the Denver Broncos in Sunday's season finale.

Loss To Seahawks Brings 49ers' Disappointing, Injury-Plagued 2020 Season To An EndAfter an injury-plagued campaign that ended with more than a month on the road, the San Francisco 49ers are happy finally to put the disappointing 2020 season behind them.