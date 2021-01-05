Comments
JACKSON (CBS13) — Firefighters really do respond to cats stuck in trees.
Such was the case back on Saturday in Kennedy Meadows. The Jackson Fire Department says one of their crews was called out to rescue a frightened feline.
The family says they thought the indoor cat would eventually come down, but a day went by and the little furball wouldn’t budge.
A firefighter soon set up a ladder and made his way up the tree. In less than a half-hour, the cat was brought down safely.
The cat appeared fine despite its little impromptu overnight outdoor adventure.