KINGS BEACH (CBS13) — A woman suspected of having heroin for sale in the North Lake Tahoe area has been arrested, authorities say.
According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, back on Dec. 30, a deputy who was patrolling out in the Kings Beach area spotted a woman who had an outstanding warrant in Placer County.
The deputy was able to detain the woman – identified as 40-year-old Melissa Mayhew – and a search was soon done inside her motel room.
Deputies say they found about six grams of heroin, some used needles, and a scale.
Mayhew has since been arrested and is facing charges of possession of heroin, possession of heroin for sale, and possession of drug paraphernalia along with the original warrant for her arrest.