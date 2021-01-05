SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento County Supervisor is under fire for a social media post about supporters of President Donald Trump.

Supervisor Phil Serna wrote the scathing post on his personal Facebook page Sunday about how he feels about President Trump and his supporters, saying he wanted his position to be “crystal clear.”

In the post he wrote, “if you a supporter of Donald Trump, you’re dead to me. You don’t matter. You are irrelevant. You are a traitor. Hope that’s clear.”

A few days later, in another post, Serna acknowledged that not everyone agrees with him, adding, “I feel very strongly about our Democracy, our Constitution, the rule of law, and the sacred responsibility voters give to those of us fortunate enough to serve and lead. When some choose to trample those notions, my responsibility is to speak out, not to sit by idly. My constituents deserve to know how I feel about something so important.”

Fellow Sacramento County Supervisor Sue Frost responded to those online comments Tuesday. In a statement, Frost said, “No elected official should disdain their own residents. I think all people are relevant, no matter what political candidate they happen to support”

Serna decline to do an on-camera interview and referred CBS13 to his most recent Facebook post instead.

CBS13 Political Analyst Gary Dietrich says it’s unusual to have a local public official, especially one who ran for a nonpartisan office like the board of supervisors, make some tough partisan remarks.

“It just shows you, though, that even though the election was over last November, the passions related to it certainly aren’t,” Dietrich said.

