SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento City Council unanimously approved the mayor’s master plan to get the homeless off the streets.
The city will now spend the next few months doing community outreach and reviewing potential sites for shelters. That plan then gets reviewed in the summer.
Mayor Darrell Steinberg released the “master plan” to tackle homelessness in Sacramento last month. He said the key will be taking away the power of NIMBY or “not in my back yard” activists who he says have slowed down the search for places to put homeless shelters.
Steinberg wants the entire network of homeless solutions voted on altogether, not each individually. It’s a move he says will root out NIMBY opposition.
