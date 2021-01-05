STOCKTON (CBS13) — Just over a year later, police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that left a man dead in Stockton.

The shooting happened back on Dec. 23, 2019 outside of Captain’s Anchor Bar along Thornton Road. Officers responded early that morning and found a man had been fatally shot.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as a man named Robert Gonzalez. A description and plate number of his car, along with surveillance photos of him, were released at the time.

However, Gonzalez eluded authorities until now.

Stockton police announced on Tuesday that the now 36-year-old Gonzalez had been arrested on New Year’s Eve.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Exactly where he was arrested was not revealed. Gonzalez has since been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on homicide charges.