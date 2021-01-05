MODESTO (CBS13) — Police say the man killed in a police shooting near a Modesto Church last month was unarmed.

The Modesto Police Department released new information and body cam video Tuesday from the deadly shooting last month.

Trevor Seever, 29, was shot and killed by Modesto police around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 29. Police say officers were called to the 2300 block of Woodland Avenue after receiving a call from a woman who said her brother, Seever, bought a gun and was making threats.

Modesto police officer Joseph Lamantia found Seever near The Church of Brethren on Woodland Avenue. Shortly after he was located, police say Officer Lamantia shot Seever. From the body cam video, it appears Seever was hit multiple times in the upper body.

Seever was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Police say a gun was not located during a search of the scene.

The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office and the Modesto Police Department are both investigating the shooting. Officer Lamantia, a 12-year veteran of the department, has been placed on administrative leave.

The video can be found here. Viewer discretion is advised.

More from CBS Sacramento: