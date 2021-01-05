COLUMBIA (CBS13) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly backed into and struck a sheriff’s patrol vehicle while trying to get away from deputies in Tuolumne County.

The sheriff’s office says, just after 8 p.m. Monday, a deputy spotted a pickup truck driving recklessly in the Big Hill area of the community of Columbia. Deputies moved to pull the driver over, but he took off – sparking a short chase through the Gunsight and Quail Mine roads area.

At some point, deputies say the driver tried get onto Four Wheel Drive, but couldn’t make the turn.

It was then that the driver went into reverse and accelerated – crashing into an occupied patrol car that was chasing him.

The driver tried again to get onto Four Wheel Drive, but couldn’t make it. Deputies were then able to order the driver – identified as 39-year-old Sonora resident Matthew Carlile – to get out and he surrendered.

Deputies say Carlile had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Further, Carlile was also driving under a suspended license.

Carlile is now facing charges of felony evasion, assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer, reckless driving, driving under a suspended license, and possession of drug paraphernalia.