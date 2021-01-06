SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new study reveals that California nearly tops the list of states where more people were packing up and leaving than people moving in last year.
According to moving company United Van Lines’ “Most Moved From States In 2020” list, California had the fifth-most people leaving – with the study finding that some 59% of moves were outbound.
Only New Jersey (who topped the list), New York, Illinois and Connecticut had more people leaving, according to the study.
“United Van Lines’ data makes it clear that migration to western and southern states, a prevalent pattern for the past several years, persisted in 2020,” said Michael A. Stoll, economist and professor in the Department of Public Policy at UCLA, in a release.
Experts also say the COVID-19 pandemic played a factor in moving patterns.
Preliminary census data for 2020 is also showing that, for the first time since it reached statehood in 1850, California experienced a population loss.
United Van Lines’ study found that the top 5 inbound states – where people are moving to – were Idaho, South Carolina, Oregon, South Dakota and Arizona.