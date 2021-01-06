CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Authorities say an ATM was ripped out from the side of a bank in Citrus Heights by a suspect in a stolen forklift early Wednesday morning.

The theft happened at the Chase bank along the 5800 block of Sunrise Boulevard.

Stolen ATM appears to have been found near Sunrise Rollerland. This location about 1/2 mile from the Chase where it was stolen. ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ ⁦@allyaredas⁩ ⁦@JohnDabkovich⁩ pic.twitter.com/ysYpo0i6Ob — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) January 6, 2021

The machine was later found about a half-mile from the bank along the 6000 block of Sunrise Vista Drive in the Sunrise Rollerland parking lot.

“I understand times are rough, but it’s insane,” said Alex Lara.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m., right as Army First Sgt. Alex Lara was arriving to work next door.

“It’s crazy the extent people will go to earn a dollar the hard way,” he said.

A forklift was also at the scene where the stolen ATM was found. Police have confirmed that a person driving a forklift stolen from a local construction site used it to take off with the ATM.

No cash ended up being taken from the ATM, police say. Police called for backup banking on the expertise of the driver.

“He got in the forklift and we asked for his assistance. He took the ATM back to Chase bank with the forklift, so we could make sure they got their property back,” said Lt. Nicole Garing.

Officers are still searching for the suspect, who also is suspected of stealing a dump truck at some point, but no information about the person has been released.

The branch remained open. As customers pulled up this morning, they took one look at the ATM and shook their heads.

Ellie Durell said, “Oh no, there are so many dishonest people out there! Things are just not safe out there today.”

Officers will be looking into surveillance footage at the bank and nearby businesses.