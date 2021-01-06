CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Authorities say an ATM was ripped out from the side of a bank in Citrus Heights by a suspect in a stolen forklift early Wednesday morning.

The theft happened at the Chase bank along the 5800 block of Sunrise Boulevard.

Stolen ATM appears to have been found near Sunrise Rollerland. This location about 1/2 mile from the Chase where it was stolen. ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ ⁦@allyaredas⁩ ⁦@JohnDabkovich⁩ pic.twitter.com/ysYpo0i6Ob — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) January 6, 2021

Exactly what time the ATM was stolen is unclear, but the machine was later found about a half-mile from the bank along the 6000 block of Sunrise Vista Drive.

A forklift was also at the scene where the stolen ATM was found. Police have confirmed that a person driving a forklift stolen from a local construction site used it to take off with the ATM.

No cash ended up being taken from the ATM, police say.

Officers are still searching for the suspect, who also is suspected of stealing a dump truck at some point, but no information about the person has been released.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Officers will be looking into surveillance footage at the bank and nearby businesses.